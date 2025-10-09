Zoey, I have a feeling we are not in summer anymore! Plan for chilly dog walks today!

After your biggggg morning stretches, give a woof woof to Zoey!

Randi Monty sent this picture of her pride and joy, 2-year-old Zoey, smiling!

Does Zoey remind anyone else of Toto from The Wizard of Oz?

If your tail’s wagging, yes, you’re barking up the right tree.

Monty said Zoey is a Cairn Terrier, which was also Toto's breed. Fun fact: Toto was a girl named Terry, and she appeared in 16 movies!

We were also told Zoey loves to take walks and play ball. If you are willing to throw the ball, she will never stop, even when our forecast calls for rain.

Thankfully, there is no rain in the furcast today, just chilly temperatures.

Out the doggy door, it will only be in the 30s and 40s. We do not rebound very much. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, but there will be tons of sun!

So bundle up, leash up, and follow the yellow brick road on your walks today!

