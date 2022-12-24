'Don't cancel Christmas': Updated weekend forecast

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, weather conditions will improve Saturday from Friday's blizzard with Sunday's weather looking promising for those who may be looking to travel for the holiday.

Watch the weather update in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.