Watch Now
Weather

Actions

'Don't cancel Christmas': Updated weekend forecast

Weather conditions in Northeast Ohio should begin to improve Saturday with roads being better for travel on Christmas.
Poster image (35).jpg
Posted at 10:04 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 22:04:37-05

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, weather conditions will improve Saturday from Friday's blizzard with Sunday's weather looking promising for those who may be looking to travel for the holiday.

Watch the weather update in the player above.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018