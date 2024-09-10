Drought spreading through Ohio with no relief in sight

CLEVELAND — After a Fall-like weekend, warmer air and more sunshine set up shop across NE Ohio this week. We continue our trend of high pressure in control and near-zero chances for rain. Other than a stray light shower tonight, we're dry for most of the next week.

Tuesday stays dry with highs near normal for this time of year...in the upper 70s and lower 80s. I expect bright sunshine all day long.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies as well.

I am watching the next tropical system, Francine grow in the Gulf of Mexico. Our impact from anything tropical will be minimal with clouds this weekend and possibly some rain early next week. Nothing worth watching at this point for Ohio.

What To Expect:



Warm & dry Tuesday

Dry all week

Temps gradually warming all week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Touch warmer. Stays dry. | High: 79º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 83º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. | High: 85º

Friday: Warm. Mostly sunny. Staying dry. | High: 84º

Saturday: High clouds from Francine. | High: 84º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 83º

