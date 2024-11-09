Dry today but soaked on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Plan for a seasonably cool Saturday across Northern Ohio. Good weather for some leaf-raking! We will enjoy some sunshine during the morning hours. Clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of the next rainy system that arrives on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will hang in the upper 50s.

Rain chances ramp up on Sunday. It looks like it could be a good soaking, too. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.25 - 1.00 inches across all of Northeast Ohio.

A few lake-effect rain showers will linger on Veterans Day, but it will not be as wet as Sunday.

What To Expect:

More November-like the rest of the week

Plenty of sunshine through Saturday

Increasing clouds on Saturday

Rain returns Sunday

Isolated showers on Veterans Day with seasonal temps

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Clouds return late.| High: 57º

Sunday: Rain likely. Bit milder & breezy.| High: 62º

Veterans Day: Isolated lake effect rain showers.| High: 56º

Tuesday: Drying out.| High: 57º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter