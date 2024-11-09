Dry today but soaked on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Plan for a seasonably cool Saturday across Northern Ohio. Good weather for some leaf-raking! We will enjoy some sunshine during the morning hours. Clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of the next rainy system that arrives on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will hang in the upper 50s.
Rain chances ramp up on Sunday. It looks like it could be a good soaking, too. Rainfall totals will likely be between 0.25 - 1.00 inches across all of Northeast Ohio.
A few lake-effect rain showers will linger on Veterans Day, but it will not be as wet as Sunday.
What To Expect:
- More November-like the rest of the week
- Plenty of sunshine through Saturday
- Increasing clouds on Saturday
- Rain returns Sunday
- Isolated showers on Veterans Day with seasonal temps
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Clouds return late.| High: 57º
Sunday: Rain likely. Bit milder & breezy.| High: 62º
Veterans Day: Isolated lake effect rain showers.| High: 56º
Tuesday: Drying out.| High: 57º
