Drying out for most of the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few showers look to linger early on Saturday, but it will be much drier than Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. While it will not be as gusty as Friday, there will still be westerly winds blowing at 10-15 mph, but the winds continue to relax into Sunday.

Lake effect light rain showers will continue to be possible through Sunday night - mainly in our northeastearn communities. Clouds look to hang tough for all of NEO on Saturday.

We dry out completely on Sunday, but it does not last long. More rain returns as we head into Thanksgiving week and Monday. It looks soaked on Monday night and into early on Tuesday.

As for Thanksgiving, there is a lot of uncertainty about the track of the next storm system. A wintry mix is possible - but not guaranteed at this point. Stay with the Power of 5 weather team for the latest updates regarding your holiday forecast!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: A few lake effect rain showers left over. Drying out. Still breezy.| High: 48º

Sunday: Drier with some sunshine. Near avg. temps| High: 50º

Monday: Mild temps but more clouds leading to better rain chances late. Looking soaked heading into Tuesday.| High: 55º

Tuesday: Showers likely - especially early. Cooler.| High: 44º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter