Drying out just in time for a very Fall-like weekend

CLEVELAND — Isolated light lake-effect rain showers are really our only chance for rain today. We're cloudy, cool and drizzly but any legitimate rain showers will be limited. The thick clouds and northwest winds will keep temps steady, near 50º all day.

Plan on some sun Saturday but temps still struggle. We're near 50º again by the afternoon.

This weekend looks dry with temperatures in the 50s to near 60. A few more showers will be possible next week and we could even see some snow by the end of next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Drying out with limited lake effect rain. | High: 52º

Saturday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 51º

Sunday: More clouds & a bit milder. | High: 58º

Monday: Isolated showers. | High: 55º

Tuesday: Few showers | High: 58º

