Drying out nicely the rest of the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — Much more comfortable the rest of the weekend after a few super steamy days. The rain is out of here also... expect maybe a passing shower. Temps are still warm and in the lower 80s but humidity is low and the sun is high!

What To Expect:



Limited light showers Saturday

Much less humid this weekend

Big heat returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 80º

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º

Monday: Mainly sunny. Isolated thunder. Hot & muggy. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Showers likely. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. | High: 83º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: