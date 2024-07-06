Watch Now
Drying out nicely the rest of the holiday weekend

Cleveland forecast
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 06, 2024

CLEVELAND — Much more comfortable the rest of the weekend after a few super steamy days. The rain is out of here also... expect maybe a passing shower. Temps are still warm and in the lower 80s but humidity is low and the sun is high!

What To Expect:

  • Limited light showers Saturday
  • Much less humid this weekend
  • Big heat returns next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 80º

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º

Monday: Mainly sunny. Isolated thunder. Hot & muggy. | High: 88º

Tuesday: Showers likely. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. | High: 83º

