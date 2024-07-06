Drying out nicely the rest of the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — Much more comfortable the rest of the weekend after a few super steamy days. The rain is out of here also... expect maybe a passing shower. Temps are still warm and in the lower 80s but humidity is low and the sun is high!
What To Expect:
- Limited light showers Saturday
- Much less humid this weekend
- Big heat returns next week
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Slim shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 80º
Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 82º
Monday: Mainly sunny. Isolated thunder. Hot & muggy. | High: 88º
Tuesday: Showers likely. | High: 82º
Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. | High: 83º
