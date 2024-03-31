EASTER SUNDAY FORECAST: Plenty of dry time, but more rain & storms en route

CLEVELAND — Saturday was very active, with rounds of rain and storms! Following a cold front, it is a very foggy start to the day, thanks to all of that wet weather and light winds. Be careful on the roads this morning. Visibility could drop below half a mile at times. The fog should lift by mid-to-late morning. Easter will feature plenty of dry time during the day as high pressure builds in behind the cold front from the north. Plan for 40s in many northern communities and 50s in our southern communities.

The cold front is stalled out in southern Ohio and will begin to lift back north as a warm front tonight. This will bring the next round of widespread rain. Tonight and early Monday are looking soaked.

That theme will continue for most of next week. Plan to get wet with several rounds of rain—and maybe even some flakes by Wednesday through the end of the week! Brrr!

We are about a week out from the Total Solar Eclipse. As of Sunday morning, next weekend and April 8th are trending dry, which is good news! The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day like hawks! We will give multiple updates every day. If/when there are changes, we will be sure to let you know! Fingers crossed for good weather!

What To Expect:



Foggy morning

Easter Sunday: Dry early; late PM rain

40s to the north; 50s to the south

Very active next week

Rounds of rain, storms and even a wintry mix

Daily Breakdown:

Easter Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain returns late. | High: 49º

Monday: More rain/storms. Near norm | High: 52º

Tuesday: Looking soaked! | High: 56º

Wednesday: Rain to Rain/Snow mix. Colder. | High: 43º

Thursday: Flakes possible. Cold.| High: 42º

Friday: Few Flakes. Still cold. | High: 44º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: