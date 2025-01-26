CLEVELAND — Enjoy the "chill" weather today! It will be chilly but also pretty quiet and dry!

Behind a weak frontal boundary, temperatures will top off in the upper 20s on Sunday afternoon. Wind chills will once again make it feel more like the teens for most on Sunday with decreasing clouds. It looks clearer and colder tonight, with temps falling into the teens!

There will be more sunshine on Monday, but it will also be gusty. Plan for southwesterly winds of 15-25 mph and gusts potentially over 40 mph. Much of Monday will be dry, but the weather will become more active by the middle of the week, with snow chances Tuesday through Thursday.

We will begin dry on Friday to wrap up the week and the month of January, but rain will return by Friday night and into next weekend. February will begin on an active note, with rain chances, plus temperatures will be trying to warm into the 40s!

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Stray flakes. Colder again.| High: 29º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer but blustery. | High: 33º

Tuesday: More clouds. Snow/mix possible. | High: 28º

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 32º

Thursday: Few snow showers. Cold. | High: 28º

Friday: Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 31º

Saturday: Rain showers/mix. Warmer. | High: 37º

