Enjoy this incredibly comfortable (but brief) break from summer heat & humidity

CLEVELAND — We have some INCREDIBLE air settling in on the heels of Wednesday's strong storms and flooding rains. We're drying out nicely and clearing out quickly. Plan on a TON of sunshine teaming up with a light north breeze helping keep the day great. Temps top out in the lower and middle 70s. Enjoy it!

The heat returns Friday with 80s making a return. Thankfully it'll take a bit longer for the humidity to roll back in. Plan on a few light showers Friday evening and overnight as we head into the weekend.

Saturday's storm could be strong with damage possible. Make sure you're paying attention to the latest forecasts if you have outdoor weekend plans.

What To Expect:



Fog fading quickly

Comfortable Thursday

Typical summer heat on Friday

More storms on Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Clearing out with a comfortable airmass settling in.| High: 73º

Friday: Partly sunny and much warmer.| High: 85º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Some severe. Warm & muggy.| High: 83º

Sunday: Drying out early.| High: 74º

