Enjoy this seasonable air before intense heat BLASTS into Ohio

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front sliding through Northern Ohio today. A few thundershowers are possible along the front this afternoon, mainly south of Cleveland.We're actually clearing for the most part this afternoon with more sun, a light north breeze and temps in the 70s. Perfect for June.

Saturday is dry and mild as well. I expect plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the middle 70s.

Then, get ready for a HEAT WAVE! Hot weather builds in beginning Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. The skies should be partly cloudy. We're looking at multiple 90º days from Monday to possibly Thursday, with highs each day in the lower and middle 90s. Storm chances will be limited, so prepare to keep the lawn and garden watered! Get prepared for our first heat wave of 2024! Stay cool!

What To Expect:



Seasonable temps today

Few storms south

Gorgeous Saturday

Big time heat next week - Hello 90s!

Daily Breakdown:

Flag Day: Few afternoon t-showers. | High: 78º

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Comfortable.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Partly cloudy. Very warm. | High: 88º

Monday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated thunder.| High: 93º

Tuesday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 93º

Juneteenth: Hazy, Hot, Humid! Isolated storms.| High: 93º

Thursday: Hazy, Hot, Humid!| High: 92º

Friday: Hazy, Hot, Humid! | High: 91º

