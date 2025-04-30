Watch Now
Enjoy today's break from the heat & humidity... it returns tomorrow with more storms

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
CLEVELAND — Wednesday will see abundant sunshine throughout the day. But high temperatures will get stuck in the 50s in the lakeshore counties. Temperatures will be warmer inland...in the 60s.

Thursday's high temperatures jump back into the 70s during the afternoon. Another cold front will move in from the west by late in the day. Scattered thunderstorms are likely as the front moves through. A few of those storms could reach severe limits with damaging winds and some hail.

Scattered showers are likely again on Friday with highs in the 60s. Saturday, Derby Day, cools back down into the 50s with a few lingering rain showers. Sunday dries out with highs in the 60s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Much cooler with some sunshine. | High: 54º

Thursday: Warm & windy with storms likely. | High: 77º

Friday: Wet & breezy. | High: 64º

Saturday: A few showers. | High: 52º

Sunday: Brighter & warmer. | High: 62º

