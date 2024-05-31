Fab Friday with seasonable sunshine

CLEVELAND — After a chilly start to the day, more sunshine is on the way for Friday. Temperatures will climb back up to near average for the last day of May: Friday's highs will be seasonable in the mid-70s. High clouds will start to roll in tonight and into Saturday morning.

It's back to Summer on Saturday. There will be more clouds in the sky, but highs will be in the low 80s for many. However, with the warmth returning, so do the rain and storm chances. Saturday looks to stay dry through late afternoon. But rain and storms are expected to move in from the west during the evening and into Saturday night. Scattered showers will linger on Sunday. The best chance for rain/storms looks to be during the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs will range in the lower & middle 70s.

Plan for more warmth with temps in the mid-80s and limited rain chances to start next week. The better shot for storms looks to hold until mid-week.

What To Expect:

Another chilly morning

Seasonable sunshine on Friday

Not as chilly tonight, with more clouds

Rain chances return late Saturday

Warming back up into the 80s

More rain/storms on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal temps.| High: 74

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer, PM rain & storms. | High: 82

Sunday: Lingering showers. Seasonal temps. | High: 75

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer, isolated shower. | High: 83

Tuesday: Slim shot for rain. Summer-like | High: 84

