Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fall colors peaking this weekend with TONS of chilly sun

fall
wews
fall
Posted

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returning today! You might want to have a fall coat handy, though. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s. This will be dramatically cooler than the first half of this week. (Don't worry though, the 70s come back next week!)

That chill only settles in for one day. Friday, we jump back into the 60s. But that rebound doesn't last long, either! Another strong cold front moves through on Friday. Plan on a few showers arriving midday and into the afternoon. Most of the rain should be pulling out during the evening. That means showers are possible for your high school football game.

More chilly weather then arrives for the weekend. Highs will get stuck in the 50s again for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Dress warmly for the Browns Game on Sunday.

Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures once again warming back into the 70s by next Tuesday.

What To Expect

  • Much Cooler Thursday
  • Yo-yo temperatures the next week
  • Few showers on Friday afternoon

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Partly cloudy, and cooler. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers by late afternoon. Bit milder. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chilly again. | High: 56º

Sunday: Below average temps but dry. | High: 57º

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk