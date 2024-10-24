Fall colors peaking this weekend with TONS of chilly sun

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returning today! You might want to have a fall coat handy, though. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s. This will be dramatically cooler than the first half of this week. (Don't worry though, the 70s come back next week!)

That chill only settles in for one day. Friday, we jump back into the 60s. But that rebound doesn't last long, either! Another strong cold front moves through on Friday. Plan on a few showers arriving midday and into the afternoon. Most of the rain should be pulling out during the evening. That means showers are possible for your high school football game.

More chilly weather then arrives for the weekend. Highs will get stuck in the 50s again for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Dress warmly for the Browns Game on Sunday.

Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures once again warming back into the 70s by next Tuesday.

Much Cooler Thursday

Yo-yo temperatures the next week

Few showers on Friday afternoon

Thursday: Partly cloudy, and cooler. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers by late afternoon. Bit milder. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chilly again. | High: 56º

Sunday: Below average temps but dry. | High: 57º

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 65º

