Fall colors peaking this weekend with TONS of chilly sun

CLEVELAND — Sunshine returning today! You might want to have a fall coat handy, though. We will be cool all day with high temperatures in the 50s. This will be dramatically cooler than the first half of this week. (Don't worry though, the 70s come back next week!)
That chill only settles in for one day. Friday, we jump back into the 60s. But that rebound doesn't last long, either! Another strong cold front moves through on Friday. Plan on a few showers arriving midday and into the afternoon. Most of the rain should be pulling out during the evening. That means showers are possible for your high school football game.
More chilly weather then arrives for the weekend. Highs will get stuck in the 50s again for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Dress warmly for the Browns Game on Sunday.
Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures once again warming back into the 70s by next Tuesday.
What To Expect
- Much Cooler Thursday
- Yo-yo temperatures the next week
- Few showers on Friday afternoon
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Partly cloudy, and cooler. | High: 57º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers by late afternoon. Bit milder. | High: 65º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chilly again. | High: 56º
Sunday: Below average temps but dry. | High: 57º
Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 65º
