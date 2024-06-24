Feeling much more like June this week with several shots at rain

CLEVELAND — June is BACK! Typical June weather is welcome after last week's heat & humidity. 6 straight days in the 90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. That's gone. Sunday's storms swept that out of here...
We're in the upper 70s to near 80º today with a TON of sunshine. Enjoy it, though, the cool down will be a short-lived one as more heat builds in on Tuesday. We're in the middle 80s with heat index readings near 90º. That'll fuel scattered storms also. Some of those could be strong.
More rain will be moving in for the middle half of the work week. Temperatures will then drop back into the 70s by Thursday before more heat arrives to end the week into the start of next weekend.
What To Expect:
- More seasonable Monday
- Warmer Tuesday
- Scat'd storms Tuesday
- More storms Wednesday
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Much cooler temps. Less humid.| High: 79º
Tuesday: Warm & humid with scat'd storms.| High: 85º
Wednesday: More storms likely, some could be strong.| High: 79º
Thursday: Refreshing and more comfortable.| High: 72º
Friday: Partly sunny. Warmer.| High: 83º
