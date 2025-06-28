Few Early Downpour Chances Saturday, Then Mainly Dry This Weekend

CLEVELAND — A cool front will continue to push through NEO on Saturday, bringing us a chance of an early downpour or a crack of thunder. The best chance looks to favor our southeastern communities. Just like the last few days, any storm will likely have heavy rain, tons of lightning, and briefly strong winds that could be enough to cause isolated damage.

However, by late afternoon and evening, the chances will be taken out of the forecast.

Sunday looks mainly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

However, storm chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday. Some storms could become strong or severe on Monday. The best chance on Tuesday looks to be early in the day, with a gradual drying trend with less humidity.

As of now, the Fourth of July, looks mainly dry, but a lot can change between now and then - stay tuned for the latest updates!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: A few t-storms. Not as warm, but muggy. | High: 83º

Sunday: Mainly dry. | High: 87º

Monday: Hot and humid with strong storms likely. | High: 88º

Tuesday: A few storms. | High: 80º

Wednesday : Less humid.| High: 82º

