Few more flakes on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Sunday will be dry most of the day and cold, with highs near freezing. A stray flake is possible earlier in the day, but most will miss out. Highs will be in the low 30s for many on Sunday as well.

A weak Alberta Clipper system will spread light snow into the area Sunday evening and early on Monday. We expect accumulations of an inch or less by Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, a cold front will dramatically drop our temperatures throughout the day on Monday.

Highs on Monday look to happen early and it will get colder and colder. By Tuesday, highs may not even reach 20 degrees and it will feel even colder. Wind chills will likely be sub-zero Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

With the colder air, Lake Effect Snow will begin to ramp up once again. The lake-effect snow will continue through early Thursday. Some communities in the snowbelt could see over 6 inches of snow by the end of the week, but the exact placement of the heaviest snow is still uncertain.

Temperatures will moderate by week's end, with another brief thaw across NE Ohio.

The cold is going nowhere! Plan for below-average temperatures and even sub-freezing temperatures for days or even weeks to come.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Drier early. Still cold. Snow late. | High: 32º

Monday: Few snow showers, especially early.| High: 30º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Accums likely east. Temps plunge. | High: 17º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow showers. More accumulation in the snowbelt. Very cold. | High: 20º

Thursday: Few snow showers. Not as cold.| High: 28º

Friday: More clouds. Warmer.| High: 35º

Saturday: Few snow showers. Seasonal.| High: 34º

