Few showers are possible today before a drying & warming trend

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly start to the day! Temperatures dropped another 10 degrees from Thursday morning to this morning. However, a southerly wind of 10-15 mph will help increase our afternoon temps into the lower and middle 60s.

Low pressure and a cold front approach the area today. Clouds will thicken ahead of the front Friday morning. The best chance for rain looks to be this morning, especially in the western half of our viewing area. The morning showers look to fade as the move from west to east across the state.

As the front slides by during the afternoon, I expect a few isolated rain showers to re-develop and could linger into this evening. These showers look pretty light and hit or miss - so not everyone will see and many of our high school football games will be dry. Evening temperatures on Friday will fall through the 50s, so pack that warm fall coat!

More chilly weather arrives for the weekend. Highs will stay in the 50s again on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Dress warmly for the Browns Game on Sunday. A couple of lake effect rain showers cannot be ruled out, but 95% of the viewing area will stay dry all weekend.

Warmer weather returns next week with temperatures once again warming back into the 70s by next Tuesday. Right now, we expect a few showers on Halloween with mild temperatures in the 70s.

What To Expect

Isolated rain showers on Friday

Highs in the middle 60s

Increasing winds for Friday

Blustery on Saturday

A cool, dry weekend

Big warm-up next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers by late afternoon. Bit milder. | High: 64º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chilly again. | High: 55º

Sunday: Below average temps but sunny & dry. | High: 57º

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 65º

