Final spotty thundershowers + much cooler temperatures

CLEVELAND — Thousands of people are waking up in the dark after Friday's severe weather. Severe storms hit our southern communities the hardest from 10 pm to 1 am, with a few more strong t-storms from 1 am to 4 am. Thankfully, the threat of severe weather diminishes this weekend.

However, it will not be completely dry. We'll have to dodge a few more spotty t-showers late morning through the early afternoon. That's the cold front. And I mean COLD front!

Temps drop into the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon with westerly winds. Severe weather is not expected, but gusts over 30 mph are expected all day.

We're stuck in the lower 60s Sunday with highs in the 50s (what?!?), possibly Monday and Tuesday. Guess what... After Wednesday's rain, it'll be even COOLER to end the next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Few midday storms followed by wind and CHILLY air. | High: 64º

Sunday: Drying out. Cooler. | High: 62º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Touch cooler. | High: 60º

Tuesday: More clouds. Stray shower. | High: 59º

