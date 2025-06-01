Finally, NEO is heating up!

CLEVELAND — It is a sunny but CHILLED start to your Sunday. Thankfully, we will begin to see a warm-up as we head into June.

Plan for tons of sun and temps in the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon. Skies will become hazy as wildfire smoke drifts southward from Canada. Most will remain in the upper atmosphere, but there could be some areas that begin to smell smoke to begin the month of June. Air quality will be monitored as smoke returns from fires in Canada over the next several days.

An even bigger warm-up happens during the work week! 70s return by Monday (very seasonal for early June) and 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be flirting with 90s on Wednesday! So we will be feeling like summer very soon. However, the increase in heat and humidity is expected to fuel the return of thunderstorms by Wednesday PM and looks to continue on and off through the end of the week.

We will be watching for any strong or severe storms on Wednesday through Friday, along with heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: More sun, a bit milder. Hazy. | High: 67º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warming up. Hazy. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Scattered showers/storms. Even warmer. | High: 86º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Few Storms. Cooler. | High: 79º

Friday: More Showers. Few Storms. Cooler again. | High: 72º

Saturday: Few showers. Cool. | High: 73º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: