First frost of the season... Tonight! Frost Advisories for some.

CLEVELAND — Super sunny again today but temps stay cool. It's all thanks to the breezy north wind. Cleveland is only making it back to near 60º again today.

We'll rebound Friday, but not until after our first frost (for many of us) of the season. The best shot is off the lake and away from cities. Temps on Friday morning could dip into the middle 30s (maybe colder) and help give us that grassy glisten! You'll want to protect and frost vulnerable plants.

A few showers will be possible this weekend - especially on Sunday. Next week we get another cold snap! Highs will likely get trapped in the 50s.

What To Expect:



Seasonably chilly

Tons of sun

No rain until Sunday (maybe Saturday)

Even cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 59º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 72º

Saturday: Few more clouds, Isolated rain arriving late. | High: 68º

Sunday: A few light rain showers. | High: 67º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, cooler. | High: 54º

