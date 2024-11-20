First tast of winter cold and snow heading our way

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another round of rain. This afternoon's rain could be heavier with much stronger winds. I can't rule out gusts as high as 40mph in addition to an occasional rumble of thunder. Rain should taper off around sunset as we shift our focus over to a QUICK temperature drop.

The cold arrives after the rain. Winds should relax overnight into Thursday dropping temps into the 30s with rain and snow flying by the morning commute. Accumulations Thursday will be light. Warm ground, warm air, rain and slush will all work against any hope of snow piling up. Still, roads could be slick starting Thursday morning through Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mild & windy with widespread rain. | High: 57º

Thursday: Windy & colder with a mix of rain and snow. Slushy accumulations possible. | High: 38º

Friday: Lake effect rain. Could mix with wet snow. Windy.| High: 44º

Saturday: A few lake effect rain showers left over. Still windy.| High: 45º

