Flights canceled at Cleveland Hopkins as winter storm lingers

CLEVELAND — For the second day in a row, departing flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled as the snow tapers off and the cleanup begins.

Many flights scheduled to depart at 6 and 7 a.m. are canceled.

As the day goes on, afternoon flights remain as scheduled with a few canceled.

Airport officials encourage travelers to check with their airline before arriving at CLE to confirm their flight statuses.

See the latest statuses for flights arriving and departing (or not) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here.

