Almost all flights into and out of Cleveland airport canceled Thursday with heavy snowfall expected

CLEVELAND — Dozens of flights into and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have been canceled Thursday ahead of the second day of a major winter storm that is expected to bring a long duration of snowfall across Northeast Ohio that will be heavy at times.

Flight information on the Cleveland airport’s website shows all but a handful of arriving and departing flights have been canceled Thursday, even flights much later Thursday night.

Airport officials encourage travelers to check with their airline before arriving at CLE to confirm their flight statuses.

See the latest statuses for flights arriving and departing (or not) from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here.

With snowfall rates of 1-inch per hour possible in some parts of Northeast Ohio today, snow accumulations are expected to reach 8 to 10 inches in some places.

RELATED: Winter Storm Day 2: Tracking snow and freezing rain

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.