Winter Storm Day 2: Tracking snow and freezing rain

CLEVELAND — The second day of the winter storm has arrived Thursday. This is a long duration event with impacts continuing to be felt through Friday. Rain has slowly transitioned to snow—covering roads with a slippery coating of ice and snow.

By early Thursday afternoon, the air should be cold enough for all snow across most of Northern Ohio. Snow, heavy at times, will likely be the dominant precipitation from Thursday afternoon and evening with significant accumulations of 8 to 12 inches of total snow possible from the south shore of Lake Erie to as far south as Youngstown to near Akron and Mansfield through Friday 7 a.m. The snow should end from northwest to southeast beginning Thursday evening into the early hours of Friday morning.

Different conditions across the area. Hours of icing are likely south of Canton with snow to the north. About a quarter of an inch to half of an inch of ice is possible in our southern communities.

A layer of ice reported in Canton. No snow yet.

How much snow?

The National Weather Service has included more counties under a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 7 a.m.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Power of 5 viewing area. In fact, a winter storm warning is in effect for the ENTIRE state of Ohio.

The Power of 5 meteorologists are expecting up 8''-12" for a majority of Northern Ohio with lower numbers south of Stark County. The lack of snow will be due to an increase in ice. So try not to focus too much on snow totals; the impacts are widespread.

School Closures

See an updated list of schools, districts and other organizations that are closed due to the weather here.

Cleveland Hopkins cancels dozens of flights

Dozens of flights are canceled at Cleveland Hopkins as snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. Click here for your flight information.

Snowplow Tracker

The City of Cleveland now has an online snowplow tracker map, allowing you to view the progress of the city's plows in real-time.

Click here to learn more about it and see the map.

Snow Emergency Levels

Erie and Huron counties have issued a level two snow emergency level. More here.

How to stay informed

