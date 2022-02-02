School and business closings coming in as winter storm arrives in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — With the winter storm coming in Wednesday evening, some schools across Northeast Ohio have already made the decision to be closed on Thursday. Rain will to give way to snow, with locations in the News 5 viewing area expected to between eight to 12 inches of snow by Thursday evening.

There is a link to all of the schools closings we are aware of at the bottom of this story.

Cuyahoga County

In Cleveland, Case Western Reserve University is closed Thursday.

Cleveland State University is closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will not hold evening classes.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District will swap to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.

Portage County

All Kent State campuses will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3, due to severe weather. Some classes may continue online.

Summit County

All University of Akron sites will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. All day and evening classes will be canceled on Thursday at all UA locations. This includes in-person, online, and distance-learning classes.

The Akron Zoo will be closed Thursday due to the winter storm.

Wayne County

Wooster City Schools are closed Thursday.

