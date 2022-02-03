All dressed up with snow-where to go: Northeast Ohio seems to have a new trend for winter chores

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It's winter in Northeast Ohio, we're in the middle of our second winter storm of the season, and people across the area are having fun with one of the worst tasks that comes with the territory of living in Ohio—clearing the snow from sidewalks and driveways.

There's nothing new about having to pull out the trusty shovel, or if you're fortunate enough, the snow-blower, to make a path into your home or out to your vehicle. But it seems there might be a new trend gaining traction with those sent out into the arctic air to complete the taunting chore: costumed snow-clearing.

Anita Turner is in on the trend, which she said not only made the tedious duty more fun, but also helped keep her dry and warm as she worked the snow-blower at her Elyria Township home on Thursday morning.

"I always get the snow blowing back in my face, but this kept it out," Turner laughed. "It kept me pretty warm."

Turner said she pulled the costume out and gave it a shot after seeing the trend made its rounds online. During the first snowstorm last month, Ron Kollmorgen continued his tradition of snow-blowing the sidewalks in his neighborhood while wearing a pink unicorn costume.

Courtesy of Bethany Staley. Unicorn snowplowing Lakewood sidewalks.

RELATED: Lakewood's snow-blowing unicorn says dressing up and clearing snow is 'neighborly thing to do'

Turner, like Kollmorgen, said that wearing the costume made the chore go by quicker and she was actually excited to get outside and get to clearing.

"It makes it a little more fun," Turner said. "If I'm going to snow-blow, I'm going to snow-blow in fashion and style."

Pulling out the old Halloween costume or cute onesie has become something people across the area are finding enjoyable, bringing a bit of fun to the less-than-ideal weather conditions facing us in Ohio each winter.

Turner plans to roll with the new trend and has some options as the snow continues falling and her snow-clearing duties ramp back up.

“I told my sister ‘I have like four more, I’m going to do a different one every time,'" Turner said. "I have a Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, a dog and a Bigfoot costume left to wear.”

No matter how long the trend lasts, seeing people having fun doing the mundane is definitely something that warms our hearts during the frigid winter season.

RELATED:

Brave soul takes to Lake Erie's winter waves for the ultimate surfing session

Snowmobile flying down Euclid Ave. symbolizes how ridiculous this snowstorm has been

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.