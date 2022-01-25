Lakewood's snow-blowing unicorn says dressing up and clearing snow is 'neighborly thing to do'

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Move over, downtown snowmobile legend. There's a new winter weather hero in town. A Lakewood resident dressed up in an eye-catching unicorn costume caught Twitter's attention over the weekend, and he says he does it to help residents temporarily forget about the winter blues.

Ron Kollmorgen is continuing a tradition he started in 2020. He figures he might as well make clearing Lakewood sidewalks fun for anyone who watches.

“Just a little thing, neighborly thing to do, and help out and the costume thing is just to make people smile," he told News 5.

Kollmorgen said it took him about 30 minutes to clear the sidewalks on his block.

He said he received the unicorn costume as a birthday gift and wanted to put it to good use.

Mission accomplished.

