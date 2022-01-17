Snowmobile flying down Euclid Ave. symbolizes how ridiculous this snowstorm has been

CLEVELAND — When it snows in Cleveland, you never know what you'll see. And Monday was the day we saw a snowmobile cruising downtown streets.

Amy Ziemak captured a video of a person snowmobiling over piles of snow along Euclid Avenue near The Arcade.

Her tweet has blown up, naturally. Look at it. That's just ridiculous.

Mason's Creamery, a local ice cream shop, chimed in and said the snowmobile was also spotted in Ohio City.

Whoever this person is, he or she is living their best snow day life in Cleveland today.

