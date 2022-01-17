LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm brings heavy, widespread snow ahead of treacherous morning commute

CLEVELAND — An overnight winter storm dumped heavy snow across most of Northeast Ohio Monday. Most of Northeast Ohio, especially the eastern half, received between 6 to 9 inches of snow.

Live winter weather updates on Monday

Expect additional snowfall through Monday evening through Tuesday morning with lake effect snow showers.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service.

Road conditions

If you don’t have to travel outside Monday, don’t. Our photojournalists witnessed multiple cars stranded in Downtown Cleveland.

This is me speaking from 12 years of covering snow. Do not come downtown Cleveland. The roads have feet of snow on them and if you stop you are stuck. — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 17, 2022

Good morning!

If you don’t have to be anywhere, I highly suggest you avoid the roads. Cars stranded everywhere downtown, including an RTA bus. pic.twitter.com/zoWtK4iJt2 — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) January 17, 2022

The RTA said all rail line services have been suspended until further notice due to severe weather conditions.

News 5 Traffic Map is littered with crashes due to heavy snow closing ramps and causing cars to get stuck.

An RTA bus was stuck near Euclid Avenue and East 9th Street.

RTA bus stuck on east 9th and Euclid

Emergency parking bans

Cities across Northeast Ohio have issued snow emergency parking bans Sunday for heavy snowfall Monday. Click here to see the full list.

Warnings and Advisories

Many winter weather alerts have been issued across NE Ohio.

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Ashtabula county from 7pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 10-12+" of snow could fall with winter storm Sunday night and additional lake effect snow Monday.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lake and Geauga counties from 7 pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 6-10'' of snow could fall in that area.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Portage and Stark counties from 7 pm Sunday - 10 am Monday. 6-10'' of snow is also possible is this area.

Winter Storm Warning for Trumbull & Mahoning counties from Sunday 7pm until Monday 1 pm where 8-12" of snow could come down during that time.

Winter Storm Warning for Tuscarawas, Carrol, Coshocton counties from 1pm Sunday until 1pm Monday. 6-10" of snow is possible in these counties which will create difficult, hazardous travel.

