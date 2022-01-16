Watch
Summit County cities issue snow emergency parking ban

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 16, 2022
AKRON, Ohio — Cities in Summit County have issued a snow emergency parking ban.

Akron's parking ban will go into place at 8 p.m. on Sunday and continue until the storm ends.

Cuyahoga Falls' parking ban will go into place from 9 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Akron is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday and is projected to get three to six inches of snow.

If your vehicle is parked on the street, you need to move it before the ban goes into place. Any vehicle parked in the street when the ban begins will be towed at the cost of the owner.

The city said the parking ban helps snowplow pre-treat the roads before the storm begins.

