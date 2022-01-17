Extreme winter weather causing business closures and delays at COVID-19 testing site

CLEVELAND — Following an overnight winter storm that dumped more than 10 inches of snow in many cities across Northeast Ohio, businesses, parks and institutions announced closures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day due to major snowfall and winter weather.

Cuyahoga County

The opening of the Walker Cleveland Community COVID-19 testing center at the W.O. Walker Building garage will be delayed until noon Monday. Anyone with is scheduled for a COVID-19 test in the morning can come in this afternoon.

Anyone who is scheduled for a COVID-19 test this morning may come in the afternoon. Please bring your QR code and original appointment confirmation. You do NOT need to reschedule for a new time in the afternoon. We will continue to assess the weather situation throughout the day. — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) January 17, 2022

“They do NOT need to reschedule for a new time in the afternoon. We will continue to assess the weather situation and will let the public know of any other changes,” the Clinic said in a statement.

The Cleveland Museum of Art is delaying its opening until noon on Monday. Updates will be provided at cma.org.

Cleveland's Ice Fest is postponed. Unfortunately, due to inclimate weather, we’re postponing this year’s Ice Fest event in North Coast Harbor. We’ll be sure to communicate the future date. Stay warm and safe everyone. Happy MLK Jr. Day! — DowntownCLE (@DowntownCLE) January 17, 2022

Lake County



Due to extreme weather, all Lake Metroparks facilities are closed today. All programs and events are canceled. Visitors are advised to check the Metroparks' social media for updates.

Mentor Public Library is closed Monday due to inclement weather.

Stark County

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed Monday as heavy snowfall in Canton made roads impassable and travel in the area hazardous. “The safety and welfare of our guests and our staff and volunteers must always come first,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. The Hall is expected to reopen under normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Goodwill stores and donation centers

Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio says it will close all retail locations and attended donation centers for Monday, January 17, 2022. All locations will reopen Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio operates 22 retail stores, eight attended donation centers and two warehouses across our 10-county footprint.

Educational closings and delays

Some educational centers and public libraries that were slated to be open today are closed. See the full list here.

RELATED: Winter storm brings heavy, widespread snow ahead of treacherous morning commute

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter