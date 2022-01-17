By the numbers: The NWS releases 12-hour snowfall totals

CLEVELAND — The season’s first winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in many places on Monday. The National Weather Service has released unofficial observation totals. “Appreciation is extended to highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters, and media for these reports,” the NWS said.

South Madison received the most, with 20 inches recorded by a trained spotter.

As of 7:30 a.m., the NWS released 12-hour snowfall totals measured in inches:

Ashtabula County

Saybrook 16.0 645 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Pierpont 15.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

Kingsville 14.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

Jefferson 10.7 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland-Old Brooklyn 12.0 635 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 SW Cleveland Heights 10.5 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Seven Hills 10.1 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Bratenahl 10.0 628 AM 1/17 Social Media

1 SSE Mayfield 9.0 530 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 W Shaker Heights 9.0 435 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Cleveland Hopkins Airport 8.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Rocky River 7.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

Erie County

1 WNW Cherry Hill 16.0 710 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

3 ENE McKean 15.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 NW Harborcreek 12.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

4 SE Harborcreek 12.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 WSW Erie 9.3 635 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 NW Edinboro 9.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 NNW Girard 7.5 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 E Edinboro 7.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Geauga County



2 SE South Madison 20.0 630 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 S Montville 15.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 W Chardon 15.0 540 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Holmes County

4 E Killbuck 6.8 650 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Huron County



3 NW New London 3.8 545 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Lake County

1 WSW Madison 16.4 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

North Madison 14.5 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 NNE Kirtland Hills 12.4 705 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 S Waite Hill 11.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Mentor 11.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

1 ENE Wickliffe 10.3 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Wickliffe 10.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

2 SSW Mentor-On-the- 9.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Painesville 9.0 458 AM 1/17 Social Media

Mahoning County

1 NW Austintown 12.0 645 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Struthers 8.5 413 AM 1/17 Social Media

Boardman 8.0 350 AM 1/17 Broadcast Media

Medina County

Brunswick 8.0 555 AM 1/17 NWS Employee

Portage County



Streetsboro 13.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

Richland County

1 ENE Lexington 3.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Mansfield Lahm Airpo 3.3 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Sandusky County

Clyde 2.5 609 AM 1/17 Social Media

Stark County.



Alliance 12.1 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Alliance 12.0 630 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

North Canton 7.0 355 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

W Canton 6.0 542 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Summit County

Barberton 13.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

Richfield 13.0 550 AM 1/17 Social Media

Bath 12.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Cuyahoga Falls 12.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media

1 NNE Bath 6.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

Trumbull County



Bristolville 13.0 445 AM 1/17 Social Media

Cortland 11.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter

