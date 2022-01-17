By the numbers: The NWS releases 12-hour snowfall totals

CLEVELAND — The season’s first winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in many places on Monday. The National Weather Service has released unofficial observation totals. “Appreciation is extended to highway departments, cooperative observers, Skywarn spotters, and media for these reports,” the NWS said.
South Madison received the most, with 20 inches recorded by a trained spotter.
As of 7:30 a.m., the NWS released 12-hour snowfall totals measured in inches:
Ashtabula County
- Saybrook 16.0 645 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Pierpont 15.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Kingsville 14.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Jefferson 10.7 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Cuyahoga County
- Cleveland-Old Brooklyn 12.0 635 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 SW Cleveland Heights 10.5 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Seven Hills 10.1 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Bratenahl 10.0 628 AM 1/17 Social Media
- 1 SSE Mayfield 9.0 530 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 W Shaker Heights 9.0 435 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Cleveland Hopkins Airport 8.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Rocky River 7.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
Erie County
- 1 WNW Cherry Hill 16.0 710 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 3 ENE McKean 15.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 NW Harborcreek 12.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 4 SE Harborcreek 12.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 WSW Erie 9.3 635 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 NW Edinboro 9.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 NNW Girard 7.5 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 E Edinboro 7.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Geauga County
- 2 SE South Madison 20.0 630 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 S Montville 15.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 W Chardon 15.0 540 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Holmes County
- 4 E Killbuck 6.8 650 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Huron County
- 3 NW New London 3.8 545 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Lake County
- 1 WSW Madison 16.4 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- North Madison 14.5 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 NNE Kirtland Hills 12.4 705 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 S Waite Hill 11.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Mentor 11.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
- 1 ENE Wickliffe 10.3 430 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 1 SSE Wickliffe 10.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- 2 SSW Mentor-On-the- 9.0 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Painesville 9.0 458 AM 1/17 Social Media
Mahoning County
- 1 NW Austintown 12.0 645 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Struthers 8.5 413 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Boardman 8.0 350 AM 1/17 Broadcast Media
Medina County
- Brunswick 8.0 555 AM 1/17 NWS Employee
Portage County
- Streetsboro 13.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
Richland County
- 1 ENE Lexington 3.5 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Mansfield Lahm Airpo 3.3 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Sandusky County
- Clyde 2.5 609 AM 1/17 Social Media
Stark County.
- Alliance 12.1 600 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Alliance 12.0 630 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- North Canton 7.0 355 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- W Canton 6.0 542 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Summit County
- Barberton 13.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Richfield 13.0 550 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Bath 12.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
- Cuyahoga Falls 12.0 555 AM 1/17 Social Media
- 1 NNE Bath 6.0 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Trumbull County
- Bristolville 13.0 445 AM 1/17 Social Media
- Cortland 11.2 700 AM 1/17 Trained Spotter
Click here for totals as the NWS continues to update snowfall numbers.
