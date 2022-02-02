How to track snowplows in Cleveland during the winter storm

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced last week that the city would be implementing snowplow trackers, and they will be put to the test during this week's winter snowstorm.

The snowplow tracker map is currently in phase one.

Snowplow locations will be updated every two minutes, according to the city's website.

Streets that have been plowed will be updated on the map every hour.

"It's a good step in the right direction to give our residents transparent access to know when the snowplow is coming to their neighborhood," Bibb said last week.

View the progress of Cleveland snowplows in real-time using the map below. Click the arrow to hide the disclaimer information to expand the size of the map.

Click here to view the map in full-screen on the city's website.

