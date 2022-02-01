Akron activates warming centers ahead of winter storm

AKRON, Ohio — Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring snow and freezing temperatures to Northeast Ohio this week. Akron will open warming centers this weekend to protect those who don't have a place to go in from the cold.

The city has activated the following warming centers for Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton Street

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier Street

Akron, OH 44311

330-375-2826

Additionally, the emergency overnight shelter located at 111 East Voris St. will be open Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The following COVID-19 protocols are in place, according to the city:

Limited attendance based on maximum occupancy of the facility rooms.

Stay in family groups.

Use social distancing and maintain at least six feet between individuals in all areas of the facility.

Wear a mask or face covering while in the facility. If a visitor has a temperature or exhibits signs of illness, the visitor will immediately be referred to an EMT for off-site medical attention.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility including the entrance and exit areas.

Community center spaces will be cleaned and sanitized

The city said it will monitor the weather and outside temperatures and adjust warming center schedules accordingly.

