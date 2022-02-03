Multiple water main breaks reported in Eastlake; some residents without water

EASTLAKE — Some residents in Eastlake are without water Thursday morning due to several water main breaks.

The city said it was notified about the breaks by the Lake County Department of Utilities.

Water main breaks have been reported in the following areas in Eastlake:

Erie Road

Edison Drive

Mondamin Drive

Roberts Road and East 341st Street

Curtis Boulevard

Crews are currently out working to restore service.

"If your water is off this is the reason. The city does not turn the water off," city officials said.

