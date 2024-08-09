Flood waters receding, humidity dropping, and temps settling into a much more comfortable range

CLEVELAND — The far outer band of Debby is finally sliding east and OUT of Ohio. We're still dodging a narrow line of rain but that line is sliding east. We're drying out midday and clearing out through the afternoon. More sun will help us jump back to near 80º but a breezy northwest wind will limit how far into the 80s.
That Northwest breeze hangs around all weekend with clouds, sun and highs in the 70s! Incredible weekend on tap. Mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. Feeling more like fall than summer. Summer isn't over, by any means. We're just taking a little break before school starts back up
What To Expect:
- Isolated rain this morning
- Drying, clearing after noon
- Incredibly comfortable weekend
- Small shower chance over the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Drying out with more sun. | High: 81°
Saturday: Comfortable. Stray showers.| High: 74°
Sunday: More clouds but still nice. Stray shower.| High: 73º
