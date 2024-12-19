Focusing on the snow and then the cold as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Thursday looks good for shopping and travel. We're cloudy with random flurries this morning, otherwise, we are dry through the day. Temps top out in the middle 30s today.

An Alberta Clipper low-pressure system drops in from the northwest on Friday. Scattered light snow will impact everyone. Accumulations of a trace to 2 inches can be expected through the day. Highs once again, temps hang in the lower and middle 30s.

Colder air moves in for the weekend, along with some lake-effect snow. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will get stuck in the middle and upper 20s. Snowfall totals Saturday and Sunday should stay in the 1-4 inch range in the snow belt.

Looks like a Green Christmas for most of us this year. Scattered rain showers arrive on Christmas Eve and linger into Christmas Morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 30s. Highs on Christmas Day should jump to near 40 degrees. Ho. Ho. Ho.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Few Lake effect snow showers possible.| High: 34º

Friday: Clipper moves in. Snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 28º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 27º

Monday: Drier. Chilly.| High: 34º

Christmas Eve: Watching a snow to rain transistion. | High: 38º

Christmas Day: Rain showers. Cloudy. | High: 40º

