Fog fading into beautiful sunshine and rebounding temps

CLEVELAND — Foggy start to the day, but we clear out and rebound nicely.

Most of us should touch 70º today. That's all thanks to a ton of afternoon sun. The only caveat is the lake breeze. Cleveland won't touch 70º. There is a cool north wind blowing over Lake Erie, keeping anyone near the lake in the middle 60s. Still a huge improvement over the last week.

Temps dive tomorrow, but only briefly. We're holding near 50º in CLE Thursday before the 60s and 70s roll right back in this coming weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Fog fading quickly with more sun. | High: 65º

Thursday: Much cooler but still mainly dry. | High: 50º

Friday: Brighter, trying to rebound.| High: 58º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 65º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 67º

