Foggy start but more sunshine (and dry time) later today

CLEVELAND — Give yourself extra time for a foggy Thursday morning commute. Temperatures are starting in the lower to mid-50s with a slight southwest wind. Lighter winds mean fog! The fog could be dense in spots.

The fog fades, and sunshine takes over. Enjoy the sun today because it's not the trend as we head into the weekend. Plan for clouds, rain, and yet another big drop in temps. Today looks good, though.

Plan on highs pushing near 70º with only an isolated t-shower. Most of us stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

It's a different story on Friday. The farther south you are, the better chance you have for morning and early afternoon showers. Plan on heavier rain with thunderstorms embedded south of Route 30.

Everyone's rain/storm chances increase by Friday evening as the next cold front is expected to sink out of Michigan. That will bring rain and a few rumbles of thunder Friday evening into Saturday.

After that, we dry out the rest of the weekend and HEAT UP... Next week, it looks like we may see the 80s again!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated showers with a sun/cloud mix. | High: 69º

Friday: Scattered showers/Few storms. Cloudy. | High: 67º

Saturday: A few t-showers early before drying out. Cooler again. | High: 59º

Sunday: More sun, mild. | High: 64º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer. | High: 79º

