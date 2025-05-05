Foggy Start! Plan for more storms later today

CLEVELAND — The first thing I think you will notice this morning is the FOG! Fog is widespread and dense across much of NEO with visibility less than a quarter of a mile in some communities. It could take several hours to clear out, so use extra caution on the roads!

Fog is the biggest issue this morning following days of heavy rain with calm winds. We will actually be dry for several hours this morning and early afternoon, but a few storms will start to bubble up by the mid-afternoon (around 3 pm or so). Storms will increase in coverage by this evening.

Storms during the evening on Monday could contain some gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning.

Over the last 3 days, all of NEO has picked up 1-3+ inches of rain, and a few flood warnings have been issued for Killbuck Creek and Stillwater Creek. We will continue to monitor for flooding issues over the next few days.

Rain chances will begin to lessen by the end of the week. Temperatures will remain below average, as highs will struggle to get above 70 until this coming weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered showers. Touch Warmer.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Few t'showers. Partly sunny. | High: 61º

Wednesday: Isolated showers, warmer.| High: 66º

Thursday: Isolated showers are possible. Cooler.| High: 57º

Friday: Drying out. Mild.| High: 63º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 68º

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy. Pleasant for Mom.| High: 71º

