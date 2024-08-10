Football weather this weekend! Cool, breezy with isolated showers

CLEVELAND — After a very active weather week here in NE Ohio, things will be much calmer and cooler this weekend. For the most part, this weekend is going to be incredible! We cannot rule out a couple of light lake-effect rain showers in our northeastern-most communities/primary snowbelt for both Saturday and Sunday. Coverage goes up slightly on Sunday. Everyone else will be dry for the whole weekend!

It will also be on the breezy side, with westerly winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 at times. That northwest breeze with gusts up to 25 mph hangs around all weekend. It will be choppy on Lake Erie with a high risk for rip currents and a small craft advisory is in effect through Sunday. Use extreme caution on the lake this weekend.

Plan for mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the 70s. It will be feeling more like fall than summer. Summer isn't over, by any means. We're just taking a little break before school starts back up.

What To Expect:

Open the windows!

Incredibly comfortable weekend

Small shower chance over the weekend

Below-average temperatures for days

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Comfortable. Stray showers.| High: 74°

Sunday: More clouds but still nice. Stray shower.| High: 73º

Monday: Stray showers. Below avg.| High: 75°

Tuesday: Few showers. Still cool. | High: 76°

