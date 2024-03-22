FORECAST: 20º spread across NE OH today as rain and snow slides closer

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up the week with rain and another shot of cold air. We rebound back to near 40º along the lake shore today but near 60º south of Canton. That means we have a 20º spread across the area this afternoon.

We'll also have rain spreading across the state. Plan on light rain showers late afternoon becoming more steady and widespread this evening. As temps drop overnight, the rain changes to snow. Bridges may get slick early Saturday with minor accumulations.

By late morning, we're dry. Cloudy, cold & breezy but mainly dry the rest of Saturday.

What To Expect:



Slow thaw today

Scattered rain late today

Colder overnight

Rain changing to snow early Sat

Dry Weekend

Big warmth early next week

Daily Breakdown

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers returning. | High: 42º

Saturday: Mix ending early, cloudy & cold after. | High: 34º

Sunday: More sunshine, still chilly though. | High: 42º

Monday: Much warmer. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 56º

