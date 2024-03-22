FORECAST: 20º spread across NE OH today as rain and snow slides closer

CLEVELAND — Wrapping up the week with rain and another shot of cold air. We rebound back to near 40º along the lake shore today but near 60º south of Canton. That means we have a 20º spread across the area this afternoon.
We'll also have rain spreading across the state. Plan on light rain showers late afternoon becoming more steady and widespread this evening. As temps drop overnight, the rain changes to snow. Bridges may get slick early Saturday with minor accumulations.
By late morning, we're dry. Cloudy, cold & breezy but mainly dry the rest of Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Slow thaw today
- Scattered rain late today
- Colder overnight
- Rain changing to snow early Sat
- Dry Weekend
- Big warmth early next week
Daily Breakdown
Friday: Cloudy with rain showers returning. | High: 42º
Saturday: Mix ending early, cloudy & cold after. | High: 34º
Sunday: More sunshine, still chilly though. | High: 42º
Monday: Much warmer. | High: 62º
Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 56º
