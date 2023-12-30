FORECAST: 2023 ending chilly and damp

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to chilly digits and light (mainly) rain showers. The best chance for showers look to be this morning and we will try to dry out through the day. We still can't rule out isolated showers into the afternoon.

Looking ahead at New Year's we're shifting our focus to a clipper. That'll bring widespread rain that changes to show late Sunday into Monday. Plan on light rain showers changing to snow showers overnight as the Ball Drops on 2023 and we head into 2024. Plan on extra layers to stay warm and extra time to get to and from any celebrations. While accumulation looks minor, the roads could get slicker the later you're out.

What To Expect:

Seasonably, cold

Rain/Snow showers possible

New Year's Clipper

Fairly quiet to begin January

Near normal temperatures to start 2024

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Cold with a few showers. | High: 37º

Sunday: Cold with a clipper arriving late. Rain to snow possible. | High: 38º

New Year's Eve Evening: Cold with a rain mixing to snow. | Low: 32º

New Year's Day: Mix Possible. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 38º

Wednesday: More clouds. Touch warmer. | High: 41º

Thursday: Cold with a mix possible. | High: 38º

