CLEVELAND — Heading back into the work week after a long weekend with rain. Quite a bit of rain for the morning commute that could slow you down. Plan ahead and get out the door a bit earlier than normal.
We should dry out for the most part of Tuesday as temps SOAR into the afternoon. Plan on more storms late Tuesday and through parts of Wednesday. The bright side to more storms is more relief from the heat. The bad side is that storms may produce a few damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. So stay weather aware through the day Tuesday with a risk of severe storms. We're in the 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! It's a nice break from the early week heat.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Morning rain slowing the commute
- Hot & humid Tuesday fueling stronger late day storms
- More storms Wednesday - Friday but not as hot
- Drier, more comfortable weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Storms increasing and a few could be strong to severe. Even hotter.| High: 92º (Heat Index: 100º)
Wednesday: Not as hot with another round of storms likely | High: 79º
Thursday: Warm with a few storms. | High: 84º
Friday: Seasonable with a few storms. | High: 81º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter