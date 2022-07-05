CLEVELAND — Heading back into the work week after a long weekend with rain. Quite a bit of rain for the morning commute that could slow you down. Plan ahead and get out the door a bit earlier than normal.

We should dry out for the most part of Tuesday as temps SOAR into the afternoon. Plan on more storms late Tuesday and through parts of Wednesday. The bright side to more storms is more relief from the heat. The bad side is that storms may produce a few damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. So stay weather aware through the day Tuesday with a risk of severe storms. We're in the 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! It's a nice break from the early week heat.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Morning rain slowing the commute

Hot & humid Tuesday fueling stronger late day storms

More storms Wednesday - Friday but not as hot

Drier, more comfortable weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Storms increasing and a few could be strong to severe. Even hotter.| High: 92º (Heat Index: 100º)

Wednesday: Not as hot with another round of storms likely | High: 79º

Thursday: Warm with a few storms. | High: 84º

Friday: Seasonable with a few storms. | High: 81º

