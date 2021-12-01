FORECAST: A Bit Warmer With Rain Late

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will reach up close to averages on Wednesday as Arctic Air retreats north for a few days. Highs will climb up into the middle and upper 40s. Few rain showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will settle into the middle 50s. A few more rain showers are possible during the day.

Enjoy the brief warmth because winter blasts back into the area this weekend. Highs temperatures Friday & Saturday will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s each day. I cant rule out a few rain or snow showers.

A steadier rain is likely on Sunday with light snow possible by Sunday night..

FORECAST HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy today

Near average temperatures

Isolated showers Wednesday PM

Warmer Thursday with a little rain

Colder again late week with a wintry mix possible

A rainy Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: A bit warmer with spotty PM rain. | High: 48º

Thursday: AM clouds. Some PM sun. Stray shower possible. | High: 54º

Friday: Cloudy. Flurries, light snow showers or light mix. | High: 41º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with mix possible.. | High: 40º

Sunday: Rain likely turning to snow late. | High: 44º

