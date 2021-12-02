FORECAST: A Brief Thursday Warm-Up

CLEVELAND — We are starting off Thursday much warmer and drier! Expect cloudy skies hanging around through sunrise. Temperatures will actually rise a bit into the middle 40s for the AM commute.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will jump into the middle 50s. With that jump, expect winds to gust our of the south up to 30 miles per hour. Morning skies will stay cloudy with some sunshine coming out for the afternoon. A few hit or miss showers are possible as well.

Enjoy the brief warmth, because colder air blasts back into the area by Friday and Saturday. High temperatures both of those days will struggle into the upper 30s and lower 40s each day. I can't rule out a few rain or snow showers as well. There is a better chance for wet weather by Sunday with light snow possible by Sunday night.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warmer Thursday with a few peaks of sun

Colder again late week with a wintry mix possible

A rainy & mild Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: AM clouds. Some PM sun. Stray shower possible. Windy & Warm.| High: 54º

Friday: Cloudy. Colder. Flurries, light snow showers or light mix. | High: 41º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a light rain/snow mix possible.. | High: 39º

Sunday: Rain likely turning to snow early Monday morning. | High: 50º

