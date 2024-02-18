FORECAST: A brighter yet chilled Sunday

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow has come to an end, and the clouds that have been following suit during the overnight. While it is drier this morning, temperatures are much colder with lows in the mid-teens; add in breezy winds, and the wind chills have fallen into the single digits and even sub-zero!

Temps begin to recover on Sunday afternoon, but it will be blustery, making it feel colder. Highs should reach the mid-30s but will feel about 10 degrees colder in the mid-20s. Sunday looks mainly dry & brighter, but plan for more clouds this evening with isolated lake-effect snow showers. This is most likely in our northern and eastern communities. Any accumulation looks minor.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures will move in as high-pressure moves in for the beginning of the work week. Temps climb into the 50s early in the week as well, but will only last for a couple of days. Our next system/cold front rolls through by the end of this week. That will bring the return of rain and colder temps.

What To Expect:

Frigid start to the day

Wind chills in the single digits

Mid 30s Sunday afternoon; chills in the 20s

Couple of flakes Sunday night

Temps begin to climb

50s ahead!

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM/Evening lake effect snow showers. Breezy. | High: 37º

President's Day: More sunshine. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Even warmer. | High: 50º

Wednesday: More clouds. Late showers are possible. | High: 50º

Thursday: Rain showers. Cooler. | High: 47º

Friday: Scattered snow/mix. Colder. | High: 38º

