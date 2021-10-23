Watch
FORECAST: A Chilly & Damp Weekend

Posted at 8:41 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 08:41:38-04

CLEVELAND — The fall chill is settling in after an ACTIVE Thursday. We are waking up to widespread 40s and light showers. These widespread showers will slide east during the afternoon and you can expect more dry time. A few lake effect showers are expected in our northern and eastern communities.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s! Clouds will break briefly and that could cause areas of frost overnight. This is especially true inland off of Lake Erie. You may want to watch delicate plants closely.

By Sunday afternoon/evening another round of widespread rain returns and rolls into Monday. Heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Cloudy and cool Saturday with a few rain showers
  • Steady rain returning Sunday PM
  • Steady chill stays for days
  • Heavy rain possible Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Few more showers and chilly. | High: 54º

Sunday: A few showers early, still chilly. Rain increasing late. | High: 58º

Monday: Rain likely that could be heavy at times. | High: 60º

