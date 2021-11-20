FORECAST: A chilly Saturday with rain arriving Sunday

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays chilly and starts off a dry. A few rain showers will move in and out quickly by late afternoon. Saturday afternoon will cloud up with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
Rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Cloudy and cool Saturday
- Light PM Showers Saturday
- A chilly weekend all around
- Steady rain returns Sunday
- Rain gear for the Browns Game
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Mainly dry & mainly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 46º
Sunday: Rain returns. Seasonable.| High: 47º
Monday: Colder again. Light rain to snow. Lake Effect. | High: 36º
Tuesday: Lake effect moves east. Chilly. | High: 39º
Wednesday: Bit milder & drier. | High: 49º
