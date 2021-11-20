FORECAST: A chilly Saturday with rain arriving Sunday

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays chilly and starts off a dry. A few rain showers will move in and out quickly by late afternoon. Saturday afternoon will cloud up with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.

Cloudy and cool Saturday

Light PM Showers Saturday

A chilly weekend all around

Steady rain returns Sunday

Saturday: Mainly dry & mainly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 46º

Sunday: Rain returns. Seasonable.| High: 47º

Monday: Colder again. Light rain to snow. Lake Effect. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Lake effect moves east. Chilly. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Bit milder & drier. | High: 49º

