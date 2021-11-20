Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: A chilly Saturday with rain arriving Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
forecast
Posted at 7:29 AM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 08:39:02-05

CLEVELAND — Saturday stays chilly and starts off a dry. A few rain showers will move in and out quickly by late afternoon. Saturday afternoon will cloud up with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Cloudy and cool Saturday
  • Light PM Showers Saturday
  • A chilly weekend all around
  • Steady rain returns Sunday
  • Rain gear for the Browns Game

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mainly dry & mainly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 46º

Sunday: Rain returns. Seasonable.| High: 47º

Monday: Colder again. Light rain to snow. Lake Effect. | High: 36º

Tuesday: Lake effect moves east. Chilly. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Bit milder & drier. | High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018